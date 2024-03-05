ESL Sailors Qualify through SRF-B Course

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 22, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tristanshawn Clancy, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), sprays oleoresin capsicum spray during a Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) class, Feb. 16. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Joshua Tolbert)

