ESL Sailors Qualify through SRF-B Course

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 22, 2024) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Limica Thomas, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), center, combats a Sailor wielding a training baton during a Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) class, Feb. 16. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Joshua Tolbert)

