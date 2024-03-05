Child and Family Behavioral Health relocates to main hospital

Evans Army Community Hospital’s Child, Family and School Based Behavioral Health program celebrated its return to the main hospital campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 4. The program originally moved from the hospital to the Mountain Post Behavioral Health Clinic during the COVID pandemic, in an effort to help stop the spread of the disease. The CAFBHS is now located on the first floor of the Soldier Family Care Center in Bldg. 7503, Room 1200, near the SFCC Pharmacy.

