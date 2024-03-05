Child and Family Behavioral Health relocates to main hospital

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Col. Edward Mandril, Evans Army Community Hospital commander/director, cuts the ribbon...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Col. Edward Mandril, Evans Army Community Hospital commander/director, cuts the ribbon to officially welcome the hospital’s Child, Family and School Based Behavioral Health program's return to the main hospital campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 4. Assisting Mandril, were the children of Maj. (Dr.) Christopher Flinton, the Chief of the CAFBHS. Also pictured are Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Brockway, EACH CSM, and Maj. Cassandra Webb, from the EACH Behavioral Health Department, and Flinton's spouse. see less | View Image Page

Evans Army Community Hospital’s Child, Family and School Based Behavioral Health program (CAFBHS) celebrated its return to the main hospital campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 4.



The program originally moved from the hospital to the Mountain Post Behavioral Health Clinic during the COVID pandemic, in an effort to help stop the spread of the disease. With its return to the first floor of the Soldier Family Care Center in Bldg. 7503, Room 1200, the CAFBHS will continue to provide behavioral health counseling services to children and adolescents of Active Duty Service Members and their Families.



During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Col. Edward Mandril, Evans Army Community Hospital commander/director, said the CAFBHS stands not just as a physical space, but as a beacon of hope, support and resilience.



“The challenges faced by military families, especially children, often go beyond the visible, and this clinic is a testament to our dedication to address their mental health needs,” Mandril said. “In this space, we aim to provide a sanctuary where healing can begin; where stories are heard without judgment, and where the strength of our military is fortified.”



Located next to the SFCC Pharmacy, services at the CAFBHS include Individual Therapy, Family Therapy and School-Age Consultation, Psychological Testing (including Autism Spectrum Disorder Testing), and psychiatric medication management. The CAFBHS also provides Marital Therapy and Couples Counseling.



Maj. (Dr.) Christopher Flinton, the Chief of the CAFBHS, says that referrals are not needed for behavioral health services and that the CAFBHS sees children and adolescents up to age 18, as well as adult family members 18 and over.



For more information, please visit the CAFBHS website (https://evans.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health/Behavioral-Health/Child-Family-School-Behavioral-Health), or to make an appointment, please call 719-503-7070.