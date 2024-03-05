Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama residents join 190-year-old tradition to build giant kite for city festival [Image 2 of 4]

    Camp Zama residents join 190-year-old tradition to build giant kite for city festival

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama community volunteers work with the staff of the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association, Shindo District, to build the framework of a giant kite on the banks of the Sagami River March 3.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 18:24
    Photo ID: 8273981
    VIRIN: 240303-A-HP857-5879
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 952.66 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama residents join 190-year-old tradition to build giant kite for city festival [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama residents join 190-year-old tradition to build giant kite for city festival
    Camp Zama residents join 190-year-old tradition to build giant kite for city festival
    Camp Zama residents join 190-year-old tradition to build giant kite for city festival
    Camp Zama residents join 190-year-old tradition to build giant kite for city festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama residents join 190-year-old tradition to build giant kite for city festival

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    bilateral relations
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT