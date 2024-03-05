Camp Zama residents join 190-year-old tradition to build giant kite for city festival

SAGAMIHARA CITY, Japan – Camp Zama community members recently paired with the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association, Shindo District, to build the framework for a giant kite that will be used in an upcoming giant kite festival.



Sagamihara City’s kite festival originated in the 1830s, and the event, held in conjunction with Zama City’s kite festival, draws thousands of visitors each spring along the Sagami River near Camp Zama.



The kites are made of bamboo and handmade Japanese paper, with the largest standing about 48 feet tall and weighing more than 2,000 pounds. It takes 80 to 100 people and a 600-hundred-foot rope to fly each kite.



Kazuhide Nishiyama, chairperson preservation association, said he invited the Camp Zama residents to help build this year’s kite on March 3 to give them a chance to see the tradition up close and personal, and to experience it with a local team.



“I wanted them to see and touch the kites up close and feel their actual size and weight, the balance of the framework, and their strength to withstand strong winds,” said Nishiyama.



Nishiyama said the participants helped the team wrap ropes to secure the kite’s framework and mark the bamboo for the next step.



“Teamwork made the work smooth and quick,” said Nishiyama. “They helped us greatly.”



Nishiyama said flying kites is a symbol of peace, therefore, it is a perfect opportunity for the Camp Zama community and the local Japanese community to work together and to carry on the traditions together.



He hopes that the military community’s involvement in the giant kite culture will help everyone recognize and appreciate the wonder of the traditional culture.



Amy Nulik said when she and her husband saw the finished kite last year, they knew that they would love to be involved in its production if given the chance.



Nulik said she didn’t have any issues communicating with Japanese staff members at the event while wrapping rope around the bamboo framework.



“We got the rhythm down,” said Nulik. “It went pretty good.”



Nulik said she and her husband love the opportunity to dive deep into the local culture, and the people attending the event were friendly and welcoming, making it a fun and memorable experience.



“It was a lot of fun,” said Nulik. “We love experiencing the culture of Japan.”



She also said she looks forward to attending the kite festival, where she can see the kite she helped create being flown.



The Giant Kite Festival is scheduled to be held May 4 and 5 at the nearby Sagami River.

