Unit Representatives Prepare for the Army Emergency Relief Campaign

U.S. Army Capt. Mack Ocariza, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, carries a bag of Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign materials during a unit representative training session held at Casey Theater, Feb. 21, 2024. AER has provided over $2 billion of assistance to 4 million Soldiers since 1942. The program provides grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships to promote readiness and relieve financial distress of Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

