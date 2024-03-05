Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit Representatives Prepare for the Army Emergency Relief Campaign [Image 3 of 3]

    Unit Representatives Prepare for the Army Emergency Relief Campaign

    CAMP CASEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Stanley James  

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jonathan Segura, 61st Support Maintenance Company, turns in a donation and pledge form to Barbara Brown, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Army Emergency Relief (AER) officer, during AER unit representative training at Casey Theater, Feb. 21, 2024. AER has provided over $2 billion of assistance to 4 million Soldiers since 1942. The program provides grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships to promote readiness and relieve financial distress of Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

