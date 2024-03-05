176th Wing Communication Flight Continues Tradition, Becomes Communication Squadron

The 176th Wing Communication Squadron new unit emblem, the Raven, symbolizes creation and knowledge in Alaska Native culture and is known for helping the local people. The Raven is also seen as a messenger bringing signals of change, and thus carrying on its wings the transformation to the digital age of communication as represented by the gold circuitry. The circuitry within the emblem also represents the connectedness of our unit members to each other, our state, and our great nation. This change from flight to squadron not only represents a name change, it encompasses the true mission that the 176th Communication Squadron fulfills.

