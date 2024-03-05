176th Wing Communication Flight Continues Tradition, Becomes Communication Squadron

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett | The 176th Wing Communication Squadron new unit emblem, the Raven, symbolizes creation...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett | The 176th Wing Communication Squadron new unit emblem, the Raven, symbolizes creation and knowledge in Alaska Native culture and is known for helping the local people. The Raven is also seen as a messenger bringing signals of change, and thus carrying on its wings the transformation to the digital age of communication as represented by the gold circuitry. The circuitry within the emblem also represents the connectedness of our unit members to each other, our state, and our great nation. This change from flight to squadron not only represents a name change, it encompasses the true mission that the 176th Communication Squadron fulfills. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — [March 3, 2024]



The 176th Wing Communication Flight held a ceremony that redesignated them from flight to squadron, March 3, 2024. Communication Airmen provide various communication services to support military operations including cyber operations, deployable communications, network operations, and information technology (IT) support among others. This change from flight to squadron not only represents a name change, it encompasses the true mission that the 176th Communication Squadron fulfills.



Flights represent smaller operational units focused on carrying out specific missions, while squadrons are larger organizational units that oversee and coordinate the operations of multiple flights within a particular area of responsibility or mission set. The squadron currently fulfills multiple missions across the wing.



In March 2011, 176th Wing moved to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, under Base Realignment and Closure. As a tenant communication support agency under One-Base, One-Network, the 176th Communications Flight continued to support the primary mission of the 176th Wing by providing trained and equipped personnel to support both federal and state missions.



The 176th Wing Communications Flight was poised to transition into a squadron, focusing on Enterprise Information Technology as a Service (EITaaS) and Mission Defense Team (MDT) initiatives. EITaas initiatives involve managing and delivering information technology (IT) services more efficiently and effectively. MDT initiatives are focused on defending critical missions and systems against cyber threats and attacks. Both of these critical missions help the 176th Wing accomplish their goals.



On March 15, 2018, the Cyber Squadron Enabling Concept was published, which introduced EITaaS and MDTs to the Air Force communications community. With these concepts, the dream of becoming a cyber squadron was born.



The new unit emblem, the Raven, symbolizes creation and knowledge in Alaska Native culture and is known for helping the local people. The Raven is also seen as a messenger bringing signals of change, and thus carrying on its wings the transformation to the digital age of communication as represented by the gold circuitry. The circuitry within the emblem also represents the connectedness of our unit members to each other, our state, and our great nation.



Gladwill looked out on his new squadron and said, “It is time to look to the future. You, the airmen and NCOs of the squadron are the future of this organization. We will take up this new guidon and execute fixed cyber communications, agile communications, and cyber mission assurance.”