CVN 75 Engineering Department Cryogenics Leading Chief Petty Officer Chief Machinist Mate Joshua Koehne and NNSY's Code 246 topside Lead Test Engineer Tim Hodge go over the final test results of the Oxygen Nitrogen (O2N2) plant during the Truman’s sea trials conducted Jan. 19-23, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 14:11
|Photo ID:
|8273382
|VIRIN:
|240120-D-CR433-1336
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|13.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Test and Tagout Division Supports USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Availability and Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Test and Tagout Division Supports USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Availability and Sea Trials
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT