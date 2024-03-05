Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Test and Tagout Division Supports USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Availability and Sea Trials [Image 1 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Test and Tagout Division Supports USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Availability and Sea Trials

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Troy Miller 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    From left to right: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Test and Tagout Division (Code 246) Mechanical Engineer Joselito Baul, Code 246’s Test Director Daniel Wood and Code 246’s Test Director Albert “Hutch” Hutchinson checks the Oxygen Nitrogen (O2N2) gauges to ensure everything is falling within specs during the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) sea trials conducted Jan. 19 – 23, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:11
    Photo ID: 8273377
    VIRIN: 240120-D-CR433-9301
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Test and Tagout Division Supports USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Availability and Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

