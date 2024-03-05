Spray Foam Cast Developed by USAMRDC Adopted for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton

Triton Systems’ prototype SUPORT Self Evacuation Splint showing the cuff filled with FastCast foam. Three pockets in the cuff are filled simultaneously to immobilize an ankle joint and the garment allows for ease of application, adjustability, access to wounds and sweat wicking.

