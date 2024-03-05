Spray Foam Cast Developed by USAMRDC Adopted for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton

Triton Systems’ prototype SUPORT Self Evacuation Splint consists of a lightweight carbon-fiber orthosis, a sweat-wicking cuff and a small canister containing FastCast expandable foam. It can be broken down to fit in a standard pack.

