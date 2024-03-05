Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spray Foam Cast Developed by USAMRDC Adopted for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton [Image 1 of 3]

    Spray Foam Cast Developed by USAMRDC Adopted for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Triton Systems’ prototype SUPORT Self Evacuation Splint consists of a lightweight carbon-fiber orthosis, a sweat-wicking cuff and a small canister containing FastCast expandable foam. It can be broken down to fit in a standard pack.

    Spray Foam Cast Developed by USAMRDC Adopted for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

