Triton Systems’ prototype SUPORT Self Evacuation Splint consists of a lightweight carbon-fiber orthosis, a sweat-wicking cuff and a small canister containing FastCast expandable foam. It can be broken down to fit in a standard pack.
|03.06.2024
|03.06.2024 11:34
|8272964
|240306-O-SG040-1004
|866x527
|66.41 KB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|2
|0
Spray Foam Cast Developed by USAMRDC Adopted for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton
