    Washington National Guard TAG visits Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Washington National Guard TAG visits Cobra Gold 2024

    UTAPAO, THAILAND

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Meredith Vincent 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brett D. Daughtery, adjutant general of the Washington National Guard, receives a brief during his visit to the Cobra Gold 2024 exercise at Camp Red Horse, Thailand, March 5, 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (Photo by Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Meredith Vincent)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 04:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard TAG visits Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Meredith Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

