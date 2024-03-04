Washington National Guard TAG visits Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brett D. Daughtery, adjutant general of the Washington National Guard and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, director of the joint staff for the Washington National Guard, receive a brief during their visit to the Cobra Gold 2024 exercise at Camp Red Horse, Thailand, March 5, 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Meredith Vincent)

