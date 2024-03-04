HIMARS Range at Cobra Gold 2024

High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) with the 1-94th Field Artillery, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, fire missiles at simulated targets during exercise Cobra Gold 2024 on a range near Lop Buri, Thailand, March 4, 2024. HIMARS are a truck-mounted rocket artillery system, capable of launching multiple rockets from a single truck. Joint exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

