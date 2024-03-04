High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with the 1-94th Field Artillery, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, fire a missile during exercise Cobra Gold 2024 on a range near Lop Buri, Thailand, March 4, 2024. Joint exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and is a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8272479
|VIRIN:
|240304-Z-EJ372-1001
|Resolution:
|7860x5240
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIMARS Range at Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
