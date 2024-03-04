Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIMARS Range at Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    HIMARS Range at Cobra Gold 2024

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with the 1-94th Field Artillery, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, fire a missile during exercise Cobra Gold 2024 on a range near Lop Buri, Thailand, March 4, 2024. Joint exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and is a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 04:09
    Photo ID: 8272479
    VIRIN: 240304-Z-EJ372-1001
    Resolution: 7860x5240
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS Range at Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS, Cobra Gold 2024, CG24, Rocket Artillery

