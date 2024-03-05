Multilateral Maritime Engagement 24.1

MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) gives his closing remarks to key military leaders and representatives from across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East during the conclusion of the Multilateral Maritime Engagement (MME) 24.1 in Bahrain, Feb. 22. MME 24.1 signifies the commitment of TF 51/5 and its regional partners to ensure stability, enhance regional opportunities, and build partnerships that can effectively respond to dynamic crises. This conference serves as a testament to the dedication and cooperation among the participating nations, highlighting their shared goal of promoting regional stability and security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

