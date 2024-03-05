Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multilateral Maritime Engagement 24.1 [Image 8 of 8]

    Multilateral Maritime Engagement 24.1

    BAHRAIN

    02.22.1704

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) gives his closing remarks to key military leaders and representatives from across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East during the conclusion of the Multilateral Maritime Engagement (MME) 24.1 in Bahrain, Feb. 22. MME 24.1 signifies the commitment of TF 51/5 and its regional partners to ensure stability, enhance regional opportunities, and build partnerships that can effectively respond to dynamic crises. This conference serves as a testament to the dedication and cooperation among the participating nations, highlighting their shared goal of promoting regional stability and security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 02.22.1704
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024
    Photo ID: 8272389
    VIRIN: 240222-M-AU949-1026
    Resolution: 6283x4189
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: BH
    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    TF 51/5
    MME 24.1

