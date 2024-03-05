Multilateral Maritime Engagement 24.1

MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) Jordanian and U.S. participants of the conference take notes during the Multilateral Maritime Engagement (MME) 24.1 in Bahrain, Feb. 22. MME 24.1 signifies the commitment of TF 51/5 and its regional partners to ensure stability, enhance regional opportunities, and build partnerships that can effectively respond to dynamic crises. This conference serves as a testament to the dedication and cooperation among the participating nations, highlighting their shared goal of promoting regional stability and security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

