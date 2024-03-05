Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Savings in Bloom: New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases March 7 to 21

    Savings in Bloom: New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases March 7 to 21

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Spring savings are here for new MILITARY STAR cardmembers! March 7 to 21, new cardmembers save 15% on all-first day purchases. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2DY.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 00:42
    Photo ID: 8272380
    VIRIN: 240304-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 1250x1250
    Size: 156.54 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savings in Bloom: New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases March 7 to 21, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Savings in Bloom: New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases March 7 to 21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    MILITARY STAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT