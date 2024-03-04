Savings in Bloom: New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases March 7 to 21

DALLAS – Spring is in bloom and so are the savings!



From March 7 to 21, shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account will save 15% on all purchases made the first day instead of the usual 10% first-day discount.



The MILITARY STAR savings continue year-round with special offers and everyday discounts such as:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping on online orders.



Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere the card is accepted, including commissaries. Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan.



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted. The discount is dependent on the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



