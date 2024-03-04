Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A, PAACK-P Joint Test Mission [Image 3 of 11]

    U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A, PAACK-P Joint Test Mission

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Description: The U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters conducted a joint test mission for the XQ-58A on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The joint effort focused on the Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer-Portfolio Programme (PAACK-P). This test was the result of a collaborative effort between Kratos, the Marine Corps, the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)), the Naval Air Systems Command, the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 96th Test Wing.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8271275
    VIRIN: 240223-F-NV708-1797
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 667.6 KB
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A, PAACK-P Joint Test Mission [Image 11 of 11], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

