Description: The U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters conducted a joint test mission for the XQ-58A on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The joint effort focused on the Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer-Portfolio Programme (PAACK-P). This test was the result of a collaborative effort between Kratos, the Marine Corps, the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)), the Naval Air Systems Command, the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 96th Test Wing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 13:42 Photo ID: 8271283 VIRIN: 240223-F-NV708-8256 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.02 MB Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A, PAACK-P Joint Test Mission [Image 11 of 11], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.