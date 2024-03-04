Fort McCoy Garrison’s top civilian holds forum for GS-9, GS-9 employees

Fort McCoy Deputy to Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon held an open discussion for garrison civilian employees in grades GS-8 and GS-9 on Feb. 22 aimed at providing those employees with an avenue to openly share their perspectives on the workplace environment.

Reflecting on the outcomes of the forum, participants emphasized to Cantlon the collective responsibility in shaping the culture of their workplace. They also underscored the mutual exchange of ideas and support between leaders and employees as integral to fostering a culture of continuous improvement. The next Fort McCoy Garrison civilian employee forum is on March 28 for GS-10 and GS-11 employees followed by the next Garrison Town Hall meeting on April 25. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

