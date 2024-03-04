Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison’s top civilian holds forum for GS-9, GS-9 employees [Image 4 of 10]

    Fort McCoy Garrison’s top civilian holds forum for GS-9, GS-9 employees

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Deputy to Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon held an open discussion for garrison civilian employees in grades GS-8 and GS-9 on Feb. 22 aimed at providing those employees with an avenue to openly share their perspectives on the workplace environment.
    Reflecting on the outcomes of the forum, participants emphasized to Cantlon the collective responsibility in shaping the culture of their workplace. They also underscored the mutual exchange of ideas and support between leaders and employees as integral to fostering a culture of continuous improvement. The next Fort McCoy Garrison civilian employee forum is on March 28 for GS-10 and GS-11 employees followed by the next Garrison Town Hall meeting on April 25. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    GS Forum
    Garrison Forum

