U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza Motivates Soldiers

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, U.S. Army Central senior enlisted leader, speaks to Task Force Lightning Dagger soldiers about their roles and responsibilities as air defenders in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 24, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM Area of Operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

