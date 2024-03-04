Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza Motivates Soldiers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, U.S. Army Central senior enlisted leader, speaks to Task Force Lightning Dagger soldiers about their roles and responsibilities as air defenders in the c area of responsibility, Feb. 24, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM Area of Operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    This work, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza Motivates Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

