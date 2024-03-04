Michigan National Guard partners with Armed Forces of Liberia as NCO Academy takes shape in West Africa

Instructors from the Michigan National Guard’s 177th Regional Training Institute (RTI), assigned at Fort Custer, Michigan, and members of the U.S. Office of Security Cooperation - Monrovia, stand with senior leaders of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at Barclay Training Center, Monrovia, Liberia, March 1, 2024. The 177 RTI instructors teamed from Feb. 19 – March 3, 2024 with instructors from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Armed Forces training Center to assess an instructor “dry-run” event at Camp Ware, Liberia. The West African nation is in the process of standing up its own Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Academy (Courtesy photo).

