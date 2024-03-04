Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard partners with Armed Forces of Liberia as NCO Academy takes shape in West Africa [Image 2 of 2]

    Michigan National Guard partners with Armed Forces of Liberia as NCO Academy takes shape in West Africa

    MONROVIA, LIBERIA

    03.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    Instructors from the Michigan National Guard’s 177th Regional Training Institute (RTI), assigned at Fort Custer, Michigan, and members of the U.S. Office of Security Cooperation - Monrovia, stand with senior leaders of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at Barclay Training Center, Monrovia, Liberia, March 1, 2024. The 177 RTI instructors teamed from Feb. 19 – March 3, 2024 with instructors from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Armed Forces training Center to assess an instructor “dry-run” event at Camp Ware, Liberia. The West African nation is in the process of standing up its own Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Academy (Courtesy photo).

