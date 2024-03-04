Michigan National Guard partners with Armed Forces of Liberia as NCO Academy takes shape in West Africa

Instructors from the Michigan National Guard’s 177th Regional Training Institute (RTI), assigned at Fort Custer, Michigan, teamed from Feb. 19 – March 3, 2024 with instructors from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Armed Forces training Center to assess an instructor “dry-run” event at Camp Ware, Liberia. The West African nation, partnered with the Michigan National Guard under the State Partnership Program since 2009, is in the process of standing up its own Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Academy (Courtesy photo).

