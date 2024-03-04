Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Army Trials [Image 3 of 12]

    2024 Army Trials

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Wesley Akers 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bowie Perez and Sgt. Daniel Pereyra listen to a briefing during the cycling event at the 2024 Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 3, 2024. Nearly 80 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Liberty, March 1 - 8 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games take place in Orlando, Florida, June 21 – 30, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Akers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 21:47
    Photo ID: 8270117
    VIRIN: 240303-A-DJ475-1006
    Resolution: 3524x4934
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Army Trials [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Wesley Akers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    DHA
    ArmyTrials
    TeamArmy
    ARCP
    ArmyTrials2024

