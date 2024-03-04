U.S. Army veteran Sgt. 1st Class Lavone Kendrick listens to a briefing during the cycling event at the 2024 Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 3, 2024. Nearly 80 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Liberty, March 1 - 8 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games take place in Orlando, Florida, June 21 – 30, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Akers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 21:45 Photo ID: 8270114 VIRIN: 240303-A-DJ475-1003 Resolution: 2159x3023 Size: 2.87 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Army Trials [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Wesley Akers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.