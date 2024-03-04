Navy SEALs, Green Berets Fast-Rope from Coast Guard Helicopter

U.S. East-Coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and U.S. Army Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) fast-rope from a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to strengthen interoperability and develop skills with Norwegian Special Operations Commandos in the extreme Arctic environment in Kodiak, Alaska Feb. 26, 2024, during Arctic Edge 24. AE24 is an annual defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command emphasizing Joint Force operations in an extreme cold weather and high latitude environment and is designed to demonstrate the Command’s ability to conduct Globally Integrated Layered Defenses in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)

