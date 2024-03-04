Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy SEALs, Green Berets Fast-Rope from Coast Guard Helicopter [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy SEALs, Green Berets Fast-Rope from Coast Guard Helicopter

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class matthew dickinson 

    Arctic Edge 2024

    U.S. East-Coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and U.S. Army Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepare to fast-rope from a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to strengthen interoperability and develop skills with Norwegian Special Operations Commandos in the extreme Arctic environment in Kodiak, Alaska Feb. 26, 2024, during Arctic Edge 24. AE24 is an annual defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command emphasizing Joint Force operations in an extreme cold weather and high latitude environment and is designed to demonstrate the Command’s ability to conduct Globally Integrated Layered Defenses in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8269877
    VIRIN: 240226-N-GG858-1027
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy SEALs, Green Berets Fast-Rope from Coast Guard Helicopter [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 matthew dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy SEALs, Green Berets Fast-Rope from Coast Guard Helicopter
    Navy SEALs, Green Berets Fast-Rope from Coast Guard Helicopter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    Homeland Defense
    Arctic Security
    Always Vigilant
    AE24
    Arctic Edge 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT