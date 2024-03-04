Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve battalion command teams meet to discuss command priorities

    Army Reserve battalion command teams meet to discuss command priorities

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Battalion command teams, from across the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, pause for a photo during the 85th USARSC three-day BN CMD Teams Training event in Arlington Heights, Illinois, March 3, 2024, to learn about the budgeting process, mobilization and other key issues across the command.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 16:03
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    This work, Army Reserve battalion command teams meet to discuss command priorities [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    First Army
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG David Lietz
    Battalion Command Teams Training

