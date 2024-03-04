Army Reserve battalion command teams meet to discuss command priorities

Battalion command teams, from across the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, had the opportunity to meet in person with staff sections at the 85th USARSC headquarters during a three-day training event in Arlington Heights, Illinois, March 3, 2024, to learn about the budgeting process, mobilization and other key command issues.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

