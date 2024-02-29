138th Fighter Wing Airmen learn Krav Maga, March 1, 2024, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Krav Maga is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8269148
|VIRIN:
|240304-Z-UN332-1003
|Resolution:
|6732x3787
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
