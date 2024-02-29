Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Fighter Wing Airmen learn Krav Maga [Image 2 of 8]

    138th Fighter Wing Airmen learn Krav Maga

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Fighter Wing Airmen learn Krav Maga, March 1, 2024, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Krav Maga is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    This work, 138th Fighter Wing Airmen learn Krav Maga [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Krav Maga
    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard

