U.S. Airmen from the 81st Training Wing stand at attention during the playing of the National Anthem during the 81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 29, 2024. During the ceremony, base leadership recognized outstanding Airmen and civilians from across the installation for their accomplishments throughout 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

