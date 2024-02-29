Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 12]

    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 81st Training Wing stand at attention during the playing of the National Anthem during the 81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 29, 2024. During the ceremony, base leadership recognized outstanding Airmen and civilians from across the installation for their accomplishments throughout 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:01
    Photo ID: 8268901
    VIRIN: 240229-F-TI822-2170
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.4 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT