U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, gives the opening remarks during the 81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 29, 2024. During the ceremony, base leadership recognized outstanding Airmen and civilians from across the installation for their accomplishments throughout 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 13:01
|Photo ID:
|8268905
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-TI822-2216
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|15.65 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 81st Training Wing’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
