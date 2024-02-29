Serving with Intention: D.C. National Guard’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate (OSJA) expands

Officer candidate Nick Harrison, District of Columbia National Guard, is pinned the rank of first lieutenant by Baraq Stein, his partner, and Kevin Jennings, CEO of Lambda Legal, during a commissioning ceremony at the D.C. Armory, Aug. 5, 2023. On Feb. 28, Harrison, a former D.C. National Guard sergeant, completed the Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School Officer Basic Course, and will serve within the D.C. National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate (DCNG OSJA). (Photo courtesy of John Jack Photography)

