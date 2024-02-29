Marines Hit Hard with TOW Missiles at Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony Marrone, left, a section leader, shows Cpl. Jason Briley, a squad leader, both assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the direction of simulated enemy vehicles during crew-served weapons training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 3, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, demonstrates ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

