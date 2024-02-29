Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Hit Hard with TOW Missiles at Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Marines Hit Hard with TOW Missiles at Cobra Gold 2024

    CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire a tube-launched optically-tracked wire-guided (TOW) missile during crew-served weapons training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 3, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, demonstrates ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8268383
    VIRIN: 240302-M-HP224-1248
    Resolution: 1255x706
    Size: 193.25 KB
    Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Hit Hard with TOW Missiles at Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines Hit Hard with TOW Missiles at Cobra Gold 2024
    Marines Hit Hard with TOW Missiles at Cobra Gold 2024
    Marines Hit Hard with TOW Missiles at Cobra Gold 2024
    Marines Hit Hard with TOW Missiles at Cobra Gold 2024
    Marines Hit Hard with TOW Missiles at Cobra Gold 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    TOW missile
    Partnership
    Readiness
    CobraGold
    CG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT