NGB Unit Leadership Workshop

U.S. Airmen attend the Unit Leadership Workshop, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 25, 2024. The one-day course, developed by the National Guard Bureau Inspector General's office, seeked to address deficiencies identified in unit self-assessment programs and promoted continuous process improvement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

