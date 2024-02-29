U.S. Airmen attend the Unit Leadership Workshop, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 25, 2024. The one-day course, developed by the National Guard Bureau Inspector General's office, seeked to address deficiencies identified in unit self-assessment programs and promoted continuous process improvement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8268371
|VIRIN:
|240125-Z-RD568-1013
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|20.41 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NGB Unit Leadership Workshop [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sharymel Montalvo Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
