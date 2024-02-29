Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGB Unit Leadership Workshop [Image 5 of 7]

    NGB Unit Leadership Workshop

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Roy Nieukirk, the deputy Inspector General of the National Guard Bureau, briefs Airmen with the 156th Wing during the Unit Leadership Workshop course at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 25, 2024. The one-day course, developed by the National Guard Bureau Inspector General's office seeked to address deficiencies identified in unit self-assessment programs and promoted continuous process improvement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

