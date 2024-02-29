Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB takes part in local job fair [Image 2 of 2]

    Spangdahlem AB takes part in local job fair

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force fire protection specialist and a local national civilian fire protection specialist, assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct medical evacuation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 27, 2024. Spangdahlem AB’s local national employees are highly valuable members of their units, providing their teams with the continuity, expertise and institutional knowledge they need to fulfill their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    Spangdahlem AB takes part in local job fair
