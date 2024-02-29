Spangdahlem AB takes part in local job fair

A U.S. Air Force fire protection specialist and a local national civilian fire protection specialist, assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct medical evacuation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 27, 2024. Spangdahlem AB’s local national employees are highly valuable members of their units, providing their teams with the continuity, expertise and institutional knowledge they need to fulfill their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

