Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem AB takes part in local job fair [Image 1 of 2]

    Spangdahlem AB takes part in local job fair

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 52nd Security Forces Squadron local civilian police officer enters his patrol car during a training exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Feb. 27, 2024. Spangdahlem AB’s local national employees are highly valuable members of their units, providing their teams with the continuity, expertise and institutional knowledge they need to fulfill their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8268112
    VIRIN: 240227-F-HO957-1356
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB takes part in local job fair [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem AB takes part in local job fair
    Spangdahlem AB takes part in local job fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    Gerolstein Job Fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT