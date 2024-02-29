Crew Chief Surprised with Promotion on Flight Line

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Walter Morales Talento, a crew chief assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing (146AW), is promoted to the rank of technical sergeant on the flight line at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, March 2, 2024. Col. Karen Bogdan, 146AW Maintenance Group Commander, and many other members of the wing surprised Morales Talento with his promotion ceremony on the tarmac upon his return from MAFF’s training in Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

