    Crew Chief Surprised with Promotion on Flight Line [Image 2 of 8]

    Crew Chief Surprised with Promotion on Flight Line

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Walter Morales Talento, a crew chief assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing (146AW), is promoted to the rank of technical sergeant on the flight line at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, March 2, 2024. Col. Karen Bogdan, 146AW Maintenance Group Commander, and many other members of the wing surprised Morales Talento with his promotion ceremony on the tarmac upon his return from MAFF’s training in Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 20:16
    Photo ID: 8267656
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-CP771-2022
    Resolution: 5868x4191
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    This work, Crew Chief Surprised with Promotion on Flight Line [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California Air National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    HollywoodGuardForever

