562nd Air Force Band of the West Coast Inactivation Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen in the 562nd U.S. Air Force Band of the West Coast, attached to the 146th Airlift Wing based on Channel Islands Air National Guard Station (CIANGS), commemorate the services of the band in an inactivation ceremony March 2, 2024 on CIANGS, Port Hueneme, California. The band had been an active part of the military since it’s inception in October 1941. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kalia Jenkins)

